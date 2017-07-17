Twitter rated best platform for B2B marketing: Pulp Strategy

Twitter has been rated the best platform when it comes to B2B marketing. (Image credit: Reuters) Twitter has been rated the best platform when it comes to B2B marketing. (Image credit: Reuters)

Twitter has been rated the best platform when it comes to B2B marketing, a new report said on Monday, adding that people prefer Facebook-owned Instagram as their favourite channel for sharing image-based content.

According to the report by digital communications and technology agency Pulp Strategy, Twitter leads the charts when it comes to B2B marketing, garnering 47 per cent marketer acceptance in the non-conventional B2B channel distribution segment.

Nearly 75 per cent of marketers chose Instagram as their most preferred channel for sharing photos and videos while Twitter and Facebook garnered brand approval ratings of 63 per cent and 56 per cent, respectively.

“While social media is already hailed as the king of marketing, content continues to gain more prominence and has become one of the major influencers in the overall customer decision-making process,” Ambika Sharma, Founder and Managing Director, Pulp Strategy, said in a statement.

“Today, marketers can experiment with a range of content types, marketing channels, and strategies to generate quantifiable results for their business,” Sharma added.

The report also found that user-generated content enjoyed greater approval with social media users, with 76 per cent of users surveyed considering it more trustworthy than brand-generated content.

Image-based content generated the highest engagement for marketers online, clocking about 55 per cent of the overall engagement, followed by clickable links at 24 per cent and videos at 12 per cent.

LinkedIn had the highest number of links shared by users, garnering 76 per cent of the overall engagement volume. More businesses are now proactively adopting unconventional approaches, apart from emails and LinkedIn, for B2B engagement. “For B2B initiatives, Facebook and Twitter mainly involved brand promotions and testimonial content,” the report noted.

