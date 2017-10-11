Twitter launches ‘Happening Now’ feature to show platform tweets for new users

Twitter has launched a new feature called “Happening Now” that will showcase newcomers on its platform tweets about events. (File Photo) Twitter has launched a new feature called “Happening Now” that will showcase newcomers on its platform tweets about events. (File Photo)

Twitter has launched a new feature called “Happening Now” that will showcase newcomers on its platform tweets about events. “Happening Now” will highlight groups of tweets about a topic – starting with sports – and will expand to other areas like entertainment and breaking news, TechCrunch reported on Wednesday.

“Feel the roar of the crowd, no matter where you are. We’re rolling out a new way to see what’s happening now, starting with sports! Available on Android and iOS starting today,” Twitter posted.

Feel the roar of the crowd, no matter where you are. We're rolling out a new way to see what's happening now, starting with sports in 🇺🇸! Available on Android and iOS starting today. http://t.co/lmBFCK4DG0 pic.twitter.com/cv4wL8hCxA — Twitter (@Twitter) October 10, 2017

The new feature is similar to Twitter Moments. But Moments are curated stories showcasing the very best of what’s happening on Twitter, customised to show users current topics that are popular or relevant so they can discover what is unfolding on Twitter in an instant. Moments are also often more visual, featuring images and videos, like Instagram’s “Stories”.

Last year, Twitter updated its home page for logged-out users so they could see various categories like news, sports and entertainment. Also, Twitter yesterday announced an upcoming feature called #SaveForLater, which will allow users to manage their feed, and bookmark important tweets.

