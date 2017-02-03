Twitter donates $1.59 million to ACLU to fight Trump’s executive order

Apart from Twitter’s donations, ACLU has raised over million within a few days, six-times more than it did in entirety of 2016. (Source: Reuters) Apart from Twitter’s donations, ACLU has raised over million within a few days, six-times more than it did in entirety of 2016. (Source: Reuters)

Despite US President Donald Trump being a prolific Twitter user, the employees of the micro-blogging site donated $1.59 million to an organisation to fight Trump, a media report said. According to a report in TechCrunch on Thursday, nearly 1,000 employees donated the hefty amount to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to fight Trump’s executive order on temporary travel ban. CEO Jack Dorsey and Executive Chairman Omid Kordestani also contributed.

“Our work is far from done. In the coming months we’ll see a flurry of legal challenges, legislative pushes and public pronouncements,” Vijaya Gadde, General Counsel, Twitter was quoted as saying. “But as long as civil liberties are threatened, I am proud to know that as individuals we will stand up to defend freedom and look after people,” Gadde said.

Apart from Twitter’s donations, ACLU has raised over $24 million within a few days, six-times more than it did in entirety of 2016.

“In a further sign of support from Silicon Valley, the ACLU entered Y Combinator’s accelerator programme earlier this week where it will receive mentorship and guidance around areas like hiring, the use of technology and more,” the report noted.

This comes after a report which said Google is funding an initial $2 million for ACLU that can be matched with up to $2 million in donations from employees. The money will go toward the American Civil Liberties Union, the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, the International Rescue Committee and the UN Refugee Agency.

Google has created a crisis fund that could raise up to $4 million for four immigrant rights organisations.

Technology firms in Silicon Valley like Google, Apple, Facebook, Uber etc are also planning to issue a draft letter to President Donald Trump, asking him to repeal his order.

