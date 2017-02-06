Twitter beta for Android adds support for keyboard GIFs

Twitter has rolled out a new version that lets Android users directly upload GIFs via keyboards on to its platform. Twitter has rolled out a new version that lets Android users directly upload GIFs via keyboards on to its platform.

Twitter has rolled out a new version that lets Android users directly upload GIFs via keyboards on to its platform. The feature is supported in Google’s Android 7.1 Nougat and Twitter is now turning on the feature with its latest beta release. For users to do so, they’ll need to have a compatible keyboard such as Gboard, a device running Android 7.1 or later as well as Twitter’s new beta version 6.33.0-beta.556. Subsequently, the option to add GIFs directly on the app will appear in your keyboard. GIFs can be uploaded as both tweets and Direct Message.

Reddit user who goes by the name netocavalcanti posted a screenshot of the feature. The user put out the post via Moto G4, which one of the first Moto smartphones to get Android Nougat update. Twitter already offers to search and upload GIFs via its Android app. And switching on the ability to search for GIFs in keyboard will give users more GIF options form various libraries such as GIPHY. The update is expected to come out of beta and roll out for all users in the coming weeks.

Twitter is struggling to boost user engagement on its platform. According to Twitter’s Ed Ho, the company will be rolling out a number of product changes in the days ahead, with a focus on curbing online harassment on the platform. Ho, in a series of tweets said the company is moving with more urgency than ever and thinking about progress in ‘days and hours not week and months’. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in a tweet talked about the possibility of bringing editing functionality to tweets, adding that ‘a form of edit’ was needed.

