TVS NTORQ 125 scooter with Bluetooth, smart features launched in India at Rs 58,750

TVS NTORQ 125 is a Bluetooth-enabled scooter with smart features. The price of TVS NTORQ 125 is Rs 58,750 (ex-showroom).

TVS NTORQ 125, which is the company’s first scooter with Bluetooth support and smart connectivity features, has been launched in India at a price of Rs 58,750 (ex-showroom). One of the unique features of the TVS NTORQ 125 scooter is that it comes with the company’s new SmartXonnect platform technology to enable the smart feature support.

The TVS SmartXonnect platform will allow features like navigation assistance, top speed recorder, display phone battery strength, give alerts for service reminders, etc on the TVS NTORQ 125. Users can also put their phone on DND mode, which automatically sends people an SMS that the user is driving.

People will get incoming and outgoing call alerts, SMS alert, helmet notification, etc on the fully digital speedometer of the TVS NTORQ 125 as well. The company claims this supports 55 such smart features. One unique feature offered is the vehicle parked location, which can help users to easily find their scooter.

TVS NTORQ 125 users will need to download the NTORQ Android app developed by TVS to start using the company’s SmartXonnect technology. The app is available for smartphones running Android 4.4 KitKat and above. Upon pairing, the speedometer will also display fuel level, service reminder, engine oil temperature, and other engine details. This is the first entry-level scooter in India to ship with Bluetooth technology.

TVS NTORQ 125 is said to reach top speed of 95 km/hour, and the company is targeting this towards the younger audience. It will come in matte yellow, matte green, matte red and matte white colour variants. The ex-show price (Delhi) for TVS NTORQ is Rs 58,750. TVS NTORQ 125 comes with CVTi-REVV 3 124.79 cc engines. The vehicle is equipped with LED tail lamps, tubeless tyres, telescopic suspension, and engine kill switch. Customers who purchase this will also get external fuel fill and a USB charger.

Disclaimer: The reporter is in Chennai at the invite of TVS India

