Truvison launches 64-inch 4K Panoramic Ultra HD TX65100 Smart TV in India

Truvison, a Europe based electronics & appliances company, has launched 64-inch 4K Panoramic Ultra HD TX65100 Smart TV priced at Rs 1,21,990.

Truvison 4K Panoramic Ultra HD Smart TV includes an A+ Grade Panel for wide viewing angle along with luminous bright display. the company claims it to be free from colour wash and contrast loss, giving 4X the clarity of a full HD TV.

An inbuilt Miracast feature along with the in-built WiFi lets one stream shows, photos, music and movies via multiple gadgets at a single touch. On the design aspect, Truvison 4K Panoramic Ultra HD Smart TV has a slim-line bezel body.

Truvison 4K Panoramic Ultra HD TX65100 supports 4K HD channels and one can expect high-quality sound with the TV with Dolby digital sound. Truvison 4K Panoramic Ultra HD TX65100 features an in-built App store for all app requirements. Moreover, it comes with Android Air fly mouse – a lightweight compact gadget which works by just shaking it in the air for better gaming experience.

On the launch, SC Kabra, Managing Director – Eurasia, Truvison said, “We are thrilled to introduce our premium series range in the Indian TV market with 65-inch 4K Panoramic Ultra HD TV which truly defines Big Screen for Bigger Entertainment”.

The television set comes with 1+2 year extended warranty and is available in the retail stores in southern and western markets of India for Rs 1,21,990 .

The brand Truvison is comparatively a new entrant in India with less than one year of its first product launch in the country. It deals with consumer durables like LED TVs, Home Audio and Home appliances.

