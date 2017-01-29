Trump’s immigration order: Google co-founder Sergey Brin joins protesters at San Francisco International Airport

Google co-founder and president of Alphabet, Sergey Brin, in a statement to Forbes’s Ryan Mac said, “I’m here because I’m a refugee.” Google co-founder and president of Alphabet, Sergey Brin, in a statement to Forbes’s Ryan Mac said, “I’m here because I’m a refugee.”

Google co-founder and president of Alphabet, Sergey Brin expressed disappointment over executive order on immigration from President Donald Trump by joining protesters at San Francisco International Airport. Brin, in a statement to Forbes’s Ryan Mac said, “I’m here because I’m a refugee.” Trump’s order bars nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US and hundreds of thousands of people gathered at airports across the US to protest the ban.

Brin’s family immigrated from Soviet Union to the US in 1979. When asked for a statement by The Verge he refused to comment and said he was attending ‘in a personal capacity’. However, Brin later told Mac he joined the protest as he’s a refugee. Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, who’s also an immigrant criticised Trump’s controversial order, saying it will create ‘barriers’ in bringing good talent to the United States of America. In an email to his staff, Pichai said the ban will affect at least 187 Google employees worldwide.

Apple, Microsoft and other tech giants expressed dismay over the order the US tech industry relies on foreign engineers and other technical experts for a sizeable percentage of its workforce. An AP report quoted a forcefully blunt Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, who said, “Trump’s actions are hurting Netflix employees around the world, and are so un-American it pains us all.” “Worse, these actions will make America less safe (through hatred and loss of allies) rather than more safe,” he wrote on Facebook. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg also criticized the order.

Google cofounder Sergey Brin at SFO protest: “I’m here because I’m a refugee.” (Photo from Matt Kang/Forbes) pic.twitter.com/GwhsSwDPLT — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) January 29, 2017

The ban impacts several individuals, who have valid US visas and green cards and who travelled abroad for work or on personal visits. Trump’s move will have a major impact on American technology companies that hire staff from all over the world on H1-B visas, mostly used by Indian IT firms. According to WSJ, there have already been reports of green card holders, who are allowed to work in the US, being prevented from getting on flights.

