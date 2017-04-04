Truecaller service for feature phones is exclusive to Airtel

Truecaller’s Id feature extends to Airtel’s non-data users using feature phones, and will be delivered to users via Flash SMS before the call hits the user’s mobile. (Image for representation) Truecaller’s Id feature extends to Airtel’s non-data users using feature phones, and will be delivered to users via Flash SMS before the call hits the user’s mobile. (Image for representation)

Swedish firm Truecaller today said its new service for feature phones or mobile phones with no Internet will be available only in India on Bharti Airtel’s network.

The company however said it will look at opening its new caller ID service for other markets later. “This is the first-of-its-kind service that we are providing with Airtel in India. We want to work towards ensuring that more and more users are able to enjoy this service for now.”

“We will be happy to evaluate more options and markets at a later stage,” Truecaller CSO and Co-Founder Nami Zarringhalam told PTI.mHe said that at this stage, the service is an Airtel exclusive offer and “available only in India”.

Truecaller identification service enables users to know name of the person calling him even if the caller’s number is not saved in his phone contacts. “It extends the caller ID feature of Truecaller to Airtel’s non-data users using feature phones, and will be delivered to users via Flash SMS before the call hits the user’s mobile,” Zarringhalam said.

The service is expected to start rolling out this month. “This will be a subscription based model, we are discussing the pricing and plans,” Zarringhalam said.

