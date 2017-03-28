Truecaller partners with Google, Airtel, and ICICI Bank; announces new features

Truecaller app users on Android will now be able to send and receive SMSes via Truecaller app. There’s a new Flash messaging feature as well. Truecaller app users on Android will now be able to send and receive SMSes via Truecaller app. There’s a new Flash messaging feature as well.

Truecaller has announced a slew of updates for its app as well as new partnerships with Airtel, Google and ICICI bank. The partnership with Airtel will bring Truecaller app to feature phones in India, while a new Truecaller payments service has been announced in collaboration with ICICI bank. Google Duo has been integrated into the Truecaller app, allowing users to make video calls directly through it.

Truecaller now has a revamped logo, which the company says is “consistent with its ongoing commitment to provide safe and efficient experience for millions of mobile users.” Truecaller app users on Android will now be able to send and receive SMSes via Truecaller app. There’s a new Flash messaging feature that allows users quickly send pre-set customised messages, smileys or location to a contact.

Truecaller claims its app was the third most popular app in India last year and it is being used by 250 million users globally.

Nami Zarringhalam, CSO and co-founder, Truecaller quoted IDC’s data, which says 65 per cent of India’s total mobile phone subscribers use feature phones. To bring Truecaller’s caller identification and spam detection features to feature phones, the company has partnered with Airtel in India.

The ‘Airtel Truecaller ID’ feature will identify a caller and send his information via a flash message in advance. It is available for non-data customers using feature phone on Airtel’s network. The service will start to roll out in April.

Google Duo has been integrated into Truecaller now, and the feature will be available for Android and Google Duo has been integrated into Truecaller now, and the feature will be available for Android and iOS users.

Google Duo has been integrated into Truecaller now, and the feature will be available for Android and iOS users. The updated Truecaller app will now have a new ‘Duo’ icon along with ‘Call’ and ‘SMS’ icon in its dialer. This icon will allow users to directly make video calls on Duo using a contact’s phone number via Truecaller app.

“Truecaller integration with Google Duo will be available in the coming months for Android and iOS as a permission-based service, where users will be able to opt-in and out at any time,” Truecaller said in a press statement.

Truecaller, in partnership with ICICI bank, has announced the launch of its new payments service called ‘Truecaller Pay’. The UPI (Unified Payments Interface)-based service will allow users to send/receive money using an UPI ID or via mobile numbers registered with BHIM app. Non-ICICI bank users can register on to Truecaller Pay app as well. It can be used to transfer money, recharge phone as well as pay postpaid phone bills.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd