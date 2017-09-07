Truecaller adds Number scanner, Fast Track Numbers to its Android app

Truecaller has launched the Fast Track numbers service, and will be rolling out two new features – Number Scanner and Truecaller Pay. (Image Credit: Truecaller) Truecaller has launched the Fast Track numbers service, and will be rolling out two new features – Number Scanner and Truecaller Pay. (Image Credit: Truecaller)

Truecaller will be adding two new features in its Android app – Number Scanner and Fast Track Numbers. Both features are expected to be rolled out in the upcoming Android release 8.45.

The first feature – the Number Scanner – will let you scan a number directly from business cards, websites, street signs and shop fronts by using the phone’s camera. In India, users will be able to scan a number and use it along with the UPI payments. Truecaller users can also send or request money, recharge, or even Flash Message any contact from your native phone book. the company said.

“When you see an important phone number, you can directly pull it into your phone with Truecaller and use it, in seconds, to connect or make a payment” said Narayan Babu, Director of Product & Engineering at Truecaller, in a press statement.

Meanwhile, Truecaller has launched a new feature called the Fast Track numbers that will integrate toll-free numbers for emergency services and essential categories directly into the app. Interestingly, this feature can be accessed without a stable internet connection. Moreover, this service will also save ‘Bank Balance Check’ numbers in the Contacts tab, for offline use. This feature will be available only in India.

