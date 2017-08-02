Transsion brings Infinix to India, eyes 10 per cent share of online market

The group already sells feature phones through its ‘itel’ brand and smartphones in the offline retail market under ‘Tecno’ brand. The group already sells feature phones through its ‘itel’ brand and smartphones in the offline retail market under ‘Tecno’ brand.

Chinese firm Transsion Holdings introduced its third brand ‘Infinix’ in the Indian market that will target the online segment in India. The group already sells feature phones through its ‘itel’ brand and smartphones in the offline retail market under ‘Tecno’ brand.

“Infinix is aimed at online consumers. We are launching two devices today and will bring our Zero (flagship) and S range (selfie phones) also in the future,” Infinix India CEO Anish Kapoor told PTI. He added that the Infinix brand launch is a part of the company’s strategy to have multiple offerings for various market segments.

“While we know there is a lot of competition, we are confident that we can get 8-10 per cent share of the online phone sales in India by 2018,” he said. Online channel accounts for about 30-35 per cent of the overall sales of smartphones in the country, Kapoor added.

Also read: Spice to re-enter mobile phone space, in joint venture with China’s Transsion Holdings

Interestingly, many smartphone brands have taken the online route to launch their operations in India. These include names like Motorola, Xiaomi and Coolpad. However, most of these companies are now aggressively looking at tapping into offline retail as well to reach out to more customers.

Transsion had introduced its ‘Tecno’ brand in April this year. It has also formed a joint venture with Indian firm, Spice Mobility.

India is among the fastest growing mobile handset markets globally. According to research firm Counterpoint, mobile phone shipment in India grew to 65.7 million units in the April-June 2017 quarter. Of this, about 30.4 million units were smartphones, while 35.3 million units were feature phones.

Overall, Samsung had a 25.4 per cent share (feature and smartphone), followed by Transsion’s itel (10.2 per cent), Xiaomi (7.2 per cent), Micromax (7.1 per cent) and Vivo (5.9 per cent).

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App