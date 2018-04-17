TRAI’s tariff portal will let you compare recharge offers by Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, and others: Here’s how

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has rolled out a new portal that will users to see as well as compare different tariffs from different telecom providers such as Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone, etc on a single platform. Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has rolled out a new portal that will users to see as well as compare different tariffs from different telecom providers such as Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone, etc on a single platform.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has rolled out a new portal that will users to see as well as compare different tariffs from different telecom providers at a single platform. Though a beta version, http://www.tariff.trai.gov.in portal is already live. The tariff plans and other information can also be downloaded. “Presently, Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) offer tariffs at their websites. To enable consumers to see tariffs of different TSPs and different Licensed Service Areas (LSAs) at a single place, a beta version of portal namely http://www.tariff.trai.gov.in has been released by TRAI today,” reads a TRAI statement.

Here’s how TRAI’s portal for comparing data tariffs will work:

TRAI’s new portal is designed to be simple to use. There are options to compare landline and mobile prepaid as well as postpaid plans. So the TRAI website is covering a broad range of categories. Users can select one operator or multiple operators to know more about tariff across different telecom operators. The portal also has a feedback option, which needs users to enter their mobile number and type out feedback before submitting.

READ: Airtel users who upgrade to 4G smartphone can get 30GB data free: Here’s how

Currently, the new TRAI portal only has Delhi as option in the ‘Circle’ drop down menu. It lists operators such as Reliance Jio, Aircel, Airtel, Idea, Vodafone, and more. For mobile recharge pack options, users can choose the kind of plan they are looking for like ‘All tariffs’, ‘Plan voucher’, ‘Combo’, ‘VAS’, ‘Promo’, etc. It also gives you option to put in specifics like the price range, total data capping and validity days, though these are optional. The site confirms your inputs before showing search results.

Currently, the new TRAI tariff portal only has Delhi as option in the ‘Circle’ drop down menu. It lists operators such as Reliance Jio, Aircel, Airtel, Idea, Vodafone, and more. Currently, the new TRAI tariff portal only has Delhi as option in the ‘Circle’ drop down menu. It lists operators such as Reliance Jio, Aircel, Airtel, Idea, Vodafone, and more.

The latest move by TRAI is aimed at bringing more transparency into the kind of plans that telecom operators are offering. Getting information on multiple vouchers by different operators on a single platform makes it easier to compare and choose the most relevant plan. The website currently seems to have more than 1,000 plans for comparison. TRAI’s new portal can show users all plans from a specific operator in a circle. All people need to do is select circle and operator. Do note the portal is currently being tested and in beta phase so we expect some functionalities to be made available at a later stage.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd