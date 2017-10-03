TRAI to strengthen MySpeed app; whitepaper by month-end

Telecom regulator TRAI plans to strengthen its MySpeed app, which measures mobile data speeds, and will also make its evaluation method more transparent after consultation with operators, its chairman R S Sharma said. (File Photo) Telecom regulator TRAI plans to strengthen its MySpeed app, which measures mobile data speeds, and will also make its evaluation method more transparent after consultation with operators, its chairman R S Sharma said. (File Photo)

Telecom regulator TRAI plans to strengthen its MySpeed app, which measures mobile data speeds, and will also make its evaluation method more transparent after consultation with operators, its chairman R S Sharma said. Some operators had complained about methods and results of the TRAI’s MySpeed app, and the regulator will soon come

out with a white paper on underlying methodology and algorithms used by the said app for calculating data speeds of

various service providers.

“We have also contacted Ookla and others. We are trying to understand what their methods are … We would like all

stakeholders to sit together and come to a conclusion over most appropriate methodology,” the TRAI chairman said.

The regulator will also take suggestions from operators on the issue, he said. “We will sit together with the operators and take their suggestions as what should be an agreed methodology so there are no such complaints,” Sharma said on the sidelines of the TRAI’s open house discussion on ‘data speed under wireless broadband plans’.

After strengthening the service quality norms for voice calls, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is now focusing its attention on benchmarks for data experience of consumers. TRAI hopes to finalise, by month-end, views on parameters for measuring data speeds for wireless broadband. “There were large number of quality of service (norms) for voice (offerings) like call drops. Data has recently started becoming prominent, and voice is now an application on top of data. So there is a need to have much better grip on the QoS in the data world,” he added.

Sharma said that both TRAI’s views on the data speed issue and its white paper on MySpeed app will be out by the

month-end. “Work on both the aspects will happen simultaneously,” he said. While operators had previously stated that having a minimum guaranteed data speed would be difficult in the wireless world, TRAI is looking at suitable parameters, say average speed, that could serve as a benchmark.

In its consultation paper on wireless broadband data speeds, TRAI has also sought industry’s views on whether

information on wireless broadband speeds currently being disclosed is enough for consumers to make informed choices. It has asked if average speed can be specified by service providers. The consultation also touches on other related issues such as the need to revisit service quality parameters or existing benchmarks stipulated in the regulations.

