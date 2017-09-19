Only in Express

TRAI slashes call connect charge to 6 paise/minute, calls to become cheaper

In a move that may result in lower call charges, the Telecom Regulatory Association of India (TRAI) today slashed the rate paid by an operator for termination of mobile call on a rival network to 6 paise a minute, from the current 14 paise. 

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:September 19, 2017 8:26 pm
TRAI said the new call termination charge will be applicable from October 1, 2017, and will be completely eliminated from January 1, 2020.
The cut in the charge runs contrary to the demands made by established operators, including Bharti Airtel, which wanted the termination rate to be raised and benchmarked against the actual cost. The latest entrant, Reliance Jio, on the other hand, had been seeking waiving of the charge, saying it will benefit consumers.

The cut in the charge runs contrary to the demands made by established operators, including Bharti Airtel, which wanted the termination rate to be raised and benchmarked against the actual cost. The latest entrant, Reliance Jio, on the other hand, had been seeking waiving of the charge, saying it will benefit consumers.

“On the basis of comments received from stakeholders, in writing or during the open house discussion or during the workshop, the Authority has prescribed revised domestic mobile termination charges through these regulations,” TRAI said in a statement.

