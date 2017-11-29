Trai proposals: Telcos, internet companies not on same page on net neutrality

Telecom service providers’ body COAI said that the committee to review and decide on network management violations was “unnecessarily bureaucratic”. Telecom service providers’ body COAI said that the committee to review and decide on network management violations was “unnecessarily bureaucratic”.

While telecom companies expressed concerns at some of the net neutrality recommendations issued by Telecom Regulatory Authority on India (Trai) on Tuesday, internet firms were in favour of the proposed rules, which called for unhindered access to content and services.

Telecom service providers’ body COAI said that the committee to review and decide on network management violations was “unnecessarily bureaucratic”, and not in keeping with light touch regulation or the ease of doing business. Contrarily, software service providers’ body Nasscom welcomed the move. “This will facilitate fair, alert and effective implementation,” it said.

Industry body representing internet firms IAMAI lauded the recommendations, calling them progressive and pragmatic, which recognise the requirements of expansion of digital services in the country.

“Internet in India, unlike possibly in the US or China, is going to be free and open, upholding the democratic principles of our country. However, the government needs to act with speed on these recommendations. The Trai position on differential pricing had a sunset clause of two years which is fast coming to an end. Thus, according to IAMAI, these recommendations should be adopted at the earliest, or else all the above mentioned benefits will be lost,” IAMAI said.

Trai had in February last year barred telecom operators from imposing any sort of discrimination in content and services available on the internet on the basis of pricing.

