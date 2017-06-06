TRAI launches app for subscribers to rate call quality

fter a call ends, the Android app allows users to select their rating and indicate whether the call was made indoor, outdoor or while travelling. (Source: TRAI) fter a call ends, the Android app allows users to select their rating and indicate whether the call was made indoor, outdoor or while travelling. (Source: TRAI)

The telecom regulator Trai today launched a new app that would enable subscribers to rate the quality of a phone call. The new ‘MyCall’ app, along with updated and enhanced versions of ‘MySpeed’ app and ‘Do Not Disturb’ app are amongst a slew of web initiatives unveiled by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) today.

“As the mobile subscriber base increases, it is important that we continue to get feedback from the customers. The MyCall app will enable mobile phone users to rate their experience about call quality and help Trai gather data on a real time basis,” Trai chairman RS Sharma said.

After a call ends, the Android app allows users to select their rating and indicate whether the call was made indoor, outdoor or while travelling. Subscribers can also provide additional details such as noise or audio delay and mark a call drop, if they believe that is how the call got terminated.

The government and the regulator have been keeping a vigil on the issue of call drops through initiatives like drive tests and automated call systems. Last year, when instances of call drops spiked, the government and the regulator made a co-ordinated effort to tackle the issue through deliberations with the industry.

Asked about the action being proposed by the regulator based on the data gathered from the app, Sharma said the application would bring transparency on service quality of different operators in various locations. “Action will depend on the data…We are not talking of any penalty at this point,” Sharma said responding to a specific query on this regard.

Meanwhile, Trai has also rolled out an update to its MySpeed app, which allows customers to measure 3G/4G data speeds and send the results to the regulator. The new version will enable the regulator to obtain test data from users in all service areas, and will be free of any charge.

Trai has also upgraded its ‘Do Not Disturb’ app with new features like an intelligent spam detection engine as well as updates about action taken on complaints within the app. “We are trying to leverage technology in a number of initiatives to reflect the true picture of services,” Sharma said.

At present, there is a framework for DND registry that allows telecom subscribers to block unwanted communication from pesky telemarketers. Reaching out to such subscribers can result in a heavy fine for telemarketers. The new version now adds fresh features to the app. In addition, the regulator has launched a service providers portal for the broadcasting space. The portal will harness IT to create consolidated database of service providers of broadcasting and cable sectors.

