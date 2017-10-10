TRAI floats paper on public protection and disaster relief communication network

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday released a consultation paper on “Next Generation Public Protection and Disaster Relief (PPDR) communication networks”. The PPDR communication supports a wide range of services related to the day-to-day life of the public such as maintenance of law and order, protection of life and property, disaster relief and emergency responses.

An official statement said keeping in view the need to have a robust policy framework for the introduction of an advanced, reliable, robust and responsive PPDR communication system in the country, the Authority has floated this consultation paper.

“The consultation paper has elaborated on the issues and shortcomings with existing PPDR networks, features of Next Generation PPDR networks, technical specifications and spectrum availability and future requirements,” the statement said.

It added that execution models prevailing in various countries for Next Generation PPDR network have been deliberated and included in this consultation paper as international practices. Written comments/inputs on the issues raised in the consultation paper are invited from the stakeholders by November 20, 2017 and counter-comments by December 4, 2017.

The paper stated that India with its geo-climatic conditions, high density of population, socioeconomic disparities and other geo-political reasons, has high risk of natural and man-made disasters. “One of the most significant impact of natural disasters is the breakdown or interruption of traditional communications networks. The communication networks get entirely or partially damaged by disasters or become congested with exceptionally high levels of traffic. This adversely affects emergency responders in their rescue operations.”

It asked the stakeholders: “Do you consider the existing fragmented model of PPDR communication network in the country adequate to meet the present day challenges?” “Should PSUs be earmarked for providing nationwide broadband PPDR communication network?” “If wideband/broadband PPDR is to be implemented in India, what quantum of spectrum will be needed for such solution for PPDR?” the paper asked.

