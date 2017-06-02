Trai floats paper on data speed

With consumers increasingly complaining about their mobile data speed, telecom regulator Trai on Thursday floated a consultation paper on the subject, where it wants to discuss issues such as non-disclosure of certain service provisions and use of misleading advertisements by telecom operators.

Through the consultation paper — Data Speed under Wireless Broadband Plans — the Authority intends to take inputs from stakeholders on how to ensure transparency and customer awareness on data speeds under wireless (mobile) broadband plans. FE

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App