TRAI asks telcos for all-India tariff data to expand plan-comparison portal

The regulator TRAI is seeking details from operators about tariff plans offered by them in all telecom circles, marking the next phase of expansion for its recently-launched beta site that at present allows rate comparison for Delhi and Gujarat circles only.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had about a month back unveiled beta version of the portal that ultimately aims to bring on a single platform telecom tariffs being offered by operators and in telecom circles. The site is expected to bring more transparency and information on multiple tariff offerings by telcos for the benefit of consumers. It made a debut with tariff information pertaining to the Delhi circle last month.

“We have now put tariffs for Gujarat circle also, and are in the process of extending that further. We are in the process of asking service providers for tariff data for all additional circles. We would certainly like to get the information with us before a month,” a TRAI official told PTI. TRAI can enable tariff comparison for all circles within a fortnight of all the information flowing in from operators, sources said but added that no specific deadline has been laid down for pan India tariff data to be placed on the site.

“We are not recommending any tariff on the portal. We are only putting all the tariff at one place. Customer should be given all information so that they can compare plans,” said the official. At present, telecom operators offer information on various tariffs on their own websites. While announcing the beta site (tariff.trai.gov.in) on April 14, TRAI had noted that the new platform would not only benefit the consumers but also help other stakeholders – like third-party platforms – do a comparative analysis.

As a first step, TRAI had made tariff data available for the Delhi circle, and at the same time had sought user feedback about the new site. In its beta version, the portal displays information on regular tariffs, special tariff vouchers, promotional tariffs and value-added service packs among others, for Delhi and Gujarat circles.

