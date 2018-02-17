Top stories of the week LIVE UPDATES: Amazon Echo devices now available in India without invite

From Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro launch to Dyson entering India with its high performance vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, the past week witnessed a slew of announcements in the technology world. Additionally, those interested in Reliance JioPhone, can now buy the 4G VoLTE-enabled feature phone from Amazon as well. Motorola launched its first 2018 flagship for India – the Moto Z2 Force with shatterproof display, while Amazon Echo devices are now widely available for purchase by all customers in the country. We take a look at all the technology announcements that were made in the past week:
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Three months after its initial availability in India, Amazon finally announced the availability of Echo Dot, Echo, and Echo Plus devices in the country via multi-brand retail outlets as well as Amazon.in. Users will no longer require an invite to purchase these speakers.