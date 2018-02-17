Top stories of the week LIVE UPDATES: Amazon Echo devices now available in India without invite

Top stories of the week LIVE UPDATE: From Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro launch to Dyson entering India and Moto Z2 Force, here’s everything that was announced in the technology world last week. Top stories of the week LIVE UPDATE: From Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro launch to Dyson entering India and Moto Z2 Force, here’s everything that was announced in the technology world last week.

From Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro launch to Dyson entering India with its high performance vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, the past week witnessed a slew of announcements in the technology world. Additionally, those interested in Reliance JioPhone, can now buy the 4G VoLTE-enabled feature phone from Amazon as well. Motorola launched its first 2018 flagship for India – the Moto Z2 Force with shatterproof display, while Amazon Echo devices are now widely available for purchase by all customers in the country. We take a look at all the technology announcements that were made in the past week:

