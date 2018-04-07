To prevent election interference, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says pages, users running ads now need to be verified

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Friday said he was putting in place a news policy to prevent interference in future elections. (Reuters Photo/File) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Friday said he was putting in place a news policy to prevent interference in future elections. (Reuters Photo/File)

Under fire after political research firm Cambridge Analytica used data acquired from an app to swing elections in US, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday said he was putting in place a new policy to prevent interference in future elections. “With important elections coming up in the US, Mexico, Brazil, India, Pakistan and more countries in the next year, one of my top priorities for 2018 is making sure we support positive discourse and prevent interference in these elections,” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

Zuckerberg, who will be testifying before the US Congress next week, said after Facebook “identified Russian interference in the 2016 US elections” they successfully deployed new AI tools before the French, German and Alabama Senate special elections helping remove “tens of thousands of fake accounts”. “Earlier this week, we took down a large network of Russian fake accounts that included a Russian news organisation.”

Also read | 5.62 lakh Indian users affected from data breach: Facebook reply to govt notice

However, Zuckerberg announced two more steps to tackle the issue. One, all advertisers who want to run political or issue-based advertisements will need to be verified and have their identity and location confirmed. Two, even those running large pages will now need to be verified making it tougher to run pages via fake accounts thus escaping accountability.

The verification for ads will start in the US, while Canada is testing another tool that lets users see all the ads a page is running. Both these will be rolled out to the rest of the world soon.

Zuckerberg said in order to require verification for all of these pages and advertisers, Facebook will hire thousands of more people. “We’re committed to getting this done in time for the critical months before the 2018 elections.”

Accepting that these steps by themselves won’t stop all people trying to game the system, the Facebook CEO said it will, however, make it a lot harder for anyone to do “what the Russians did during the 2016 election and use fake accounts and pages to run ads”. He said the issue of election interference is bigger than any one platform and that’s why Facebook supports the Honest Ads Act to help raise the bar for all political advertising online.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd