Yes, this is the best way to keep your Apple AirPods in place

Ever since the Apple Airpods were announced, they generated a lot of buzz. After a number of delays in shipping and even some announcements claiming of delaying till 2017, the Airpods are now finally being shipped to customers who had pre-ordered it.

However, a lot of people have recorded that they are having problems keeping the AirPods in their ears as they keep constantly falling out. Some have even come up with creative methods to make it stay.

One such creative bloke is Andrew Cornett who showcased his ingenious method of keeping his AirPods firmly in place. He literally sticks them inside his ear piercings, transforming the ear lobes into mini earphone cup holders.

Figured out how I’m gonna keep these AirPods from falling out of my ears pic.twitter.com/5AKmzVIX5b — Andrew Cornett 🌚🏡⏳ (@amotion) December 21, 2016

On first look, it reminds you either of a native American or Alaskan tribe or a fashion statement from one of the devotees of Lord Kali in South India. His method needs a decent amount of skill, it’s a reversible body piercing that involves a bearable amount of discomfort. But it serves the purpose. If you find a better way of preventing your AirPods from falling out or a less painful one, let us know.

