‘The Moto G5S Plus dual-camera is different, offers better experience’

Jumping on the dual cameras bandwagon which seems to be running over the market these days, Motorola too has launched its special edition Moto G5S Plus on Tuesday. But Sudhin Mathur, Country Head of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, told Indianexpress.com that Moto’s latest offering differs from the rest because the company understands how to tweak the software on-board to enhance the photography experience.

“It is not just about having dual cameras, but what they can do to enhance the experience of users. That’s where we differentiate ourselves. Agreed, there will be more and more dual cameras and this is just the beginning, but understanding the whole software aspect is more important,” he said.

Mathur said the need to change background in a photo, click pictures in black and white, and bokeh are some of the reasons for the rise of dual cameras trend. “Often while taking a selfie you have other people in the background. These are some practical issues that people have had while taking a picture, and some of those issues are getting solved with dual pixel cameras or panorama selfie setup.Things like bokeh effect and taking in-depth pictures, having a black and white background with coloured subject in front, changing the background completely can be done easily with a dual camera setup,” he said.

Alongside Moto G5S Plus, the company also launched the Moto G5S smartphone. The mid-budget devices come barely weeks after the launch of Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus in February this year. Asked why Moto consecutively announced four new smartphones in its Moto G5 series, he replied, “Moto G5S is not a new series but a special edition. This does not mean that Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus smartphones have been phased out. All the four devices will be available in the market at different price-points and they cater different needs of consumers.”

Moto G5S sells at Rs 15,999 while the G5S has been announced at Rs 13,999. Meanwhile, Motorola slashed the price of Moto G5 Plus (4GB RAM + 64GB ROM) to Rs 14,999. Given the price difference between the G5 Plus and the new G5S Plus is merely Rs 1,000, it would make more sense for consumers to go for the latter.

However, Sudhin differs and said the smartphone market in India is quite dynamic and the company is largely focused on expanding its portfolio across various price-points. “Market changes at every Rs 500 in this country. Everyone has a different affordability factor. Moto G5 Plus offers a different photography experience given it packs Dual Pixel camera. Agreed some devices will sell more than others but this is not an issue at all. It’s about giving a larger choice to consumers at every price-point,” he pointed out.

Like many other smartphone players in the country, Motorola is looking at offline as the way forward. The company launched six exclusive stores in India called the Moto Hubs this month. While three of these stores have been opened up in Delhi, the rest are located in Mumbai.

“We look at market from a totality point of view. Of course we are more successful online but we are growing rapidly in the offline segment as well. Of course, we’ll keep expanding and the goal is to open 50 Moto Hubs by the end of this year in top tier metro towns,” he said.

Motorola is known for rolling out latest Android updates for its devices very quickly, and Sudhin says the company will stay true to its promise for Android 8.0 Oreo update as well. However, he didn’t comment on the timeline as of now.

