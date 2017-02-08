Tesla to launch in India this summer, confirms CEO Elon Musk

In reply to a Tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed the company is hoping to launch in India this summer.

By: Tech Desk | Published:February 8, 2017 2:50 pm
Tesla, Tesla India, Tesla electric vehicles, Tesla self driving cars, Tesla autonomous vehicles, Tesla cars, electric cars India, gadgets, technology, technology news In reply to a Tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed the company is hoping to launch in India this summer.

Tesla, the American electric car maker is set to make its debut in India this summer. In reply to a Tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed the company is hoping to launch in India this summer. Twitter user who goes by the handle ‏@goel_ishan posted a tweet which says, “@elonmusk eagerly waiting for Tesla to launch in India. Any plans to do it? If so then WHEN?” Musk replied by saying, “@goel_ishan Hoping for summer this year.”

Check out the tweet here:

Tesla, last year, announced its plans to start shipping cars that are fully capable of self-driving.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 08: Latest News