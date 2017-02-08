Tesla to launch in India this summer, confirms CEO Elon Musk

In reply to a Tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed the company is hoping to launch in India this summer. In reply to a Tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed the company is hoping to launch in India this summer.

Tesla, the American electric car maker is set to make its debut in India this summer. In reply to a Tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed the company is hoping to launch in India this summer. Twitter user who goes by the handle ‏@goel_ishan posted a tweet which says, “@elonmusk eagerly waiting for Tesla to launch in India. Any plans to do it? If so then WHEN?” Musk replied by saying, “@goel_ishan Hoping for summer this year.”

Check out the tweet here:

@goel_ishan Hoping for summer this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2017

Tesla, last year, announced its plans to start shipping cars that are fully capable of self-driving.

