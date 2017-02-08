Tesla to launch in India this summer, confirms CEO Elon Musk

Tesla, the American electric car maker is set to make its debut in India this summer. In reply to a Tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed the company is hoping to launch in India this summer. Twitter user who goes by the handle @goel_ishan posted a tweet which says, “@elonmusk eagerly waiting for Tesla to launch in India. Any plans to do it? If so then WHEN?” Musk replied by saying, “@goel_ishan Hoping for summer this year.”
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2017
Tesla, last year, announced its plans to start shipping cars that are fully capable of self-driving.