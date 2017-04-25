Tesla doubles its superchargers with massive solar stations

Tesla will be expanding charging locations into city centers as well. (Image for representation, Source: Reuters) Tesla will be expanding charging locations into city centers as well. (Image for representation, Source: Reuters)

The company is preparing to launch its $35,000 Model 3 electric car later this year, with plans to make 500,000 EVs in 2018 (up from 76,000 a year ago). This audacious timeline has left many current owners worrying about wait times throughout the company’s US Supercharging network. Well, Tesla has a plan.

This year, the number of Superchargers available for public use will double-from 5,000 to 10,000 , according to a blog post Tesla published on Monday. That’s 39 percent more Superchargers than CEO Elon Musk promised for 2017 when he unveiled the Model 3. The company will also increase the number of so-called Destination Chargers located at hotels and restaurants from 9,000 to 15,000.

Also Read: Tesla is coming to India this summer, confirms Elon Musk in tweet

Some of the new stations for these Superchargers will be powered by solar panels, have customer centers, and enough chargers to accommodate “several dozen Teslas” at the same time. “Many sites will soon enter construction to open in advance of the summer travel season,” Tesla said in the post. “We’re moving full speed on site selection.”

Tesla also gave a first glimpse into its strategy for boosting charging options in urban centers like San Francisco, Chicago, and New York, where it’s common to have multi-unit residences with no dedicated parking. The Supercharger network was originally designed to enable long-distance travel between cities and are mostly located adjacent to major highways. Now, Tesla will be expanding charging locations into city centers as well.

Also Read: Tesla says self-driving hardware to be built into all its cars

(The company has already been installing Destination Chargers in parking garages in New York. It costs an extra $10 to charge up at the garage across the street from my office in Midtown Manhattan.)

Tesla, based in Palo Alto, said it’s also building bigger stations along its busiest routes and will add more than 1,000 Superchargers in California alone. The North American network will expand by 150 percent this year.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 25, 2017 7:11 pm