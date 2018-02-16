  • Associate Sponsor
LIVE NOW

Telephone, mobile subscribers grew 0.40 per cent in December: TRAI

TRAI has released numbers for telephone and wireless subscribers for December 2017, where the regulator also accounted for increasing mobile number portability (MNP) requests.

By: IANS | New Delhi | Published: February 16, 2018 7:12 pm
Indian telephone subscribers, TRAI report, wireless phone users, mobile number portability, Indian tele-density, MNP requests, Idea-Vodafone merger, LTE connections, RCom-Reliance Jio merger During December, a total of 7.43 million requests were received for mobile number portability, the TRAI said. (File Photo)
Related News

The number of telephone subscribers in India rose from 1,185.88 million at the end of November 2017 to 1,190.67 million at the end of December, a monthly growth rate of 0.40 per cent, data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed on Friday.

The urban subscription increased from 684.89 million at the end of November to 688.25 million at the end of December and the rural subscription also increased from 500.99 million to 502.42 million during the same period.
The monthly growth rates of urban and rural subscription were 0.49 per cent and 0.28 per cent respectively during December. The overall tele-density in India went up from 91.61 to 91.90 in this period.

Total wireless subscribers (GSM, CDMA and LTE) rose from 1,162.47 million at the end of November to 1,167.44 million at the end of December, registering a monthly growth rate of 0.43 per cent. The wireless tele-density in India increased from 89.81 to 90.11 in this period. During December, a total of 7.43 million requests were received for mobile number portability, the TRAI said. The MNP requests can be attributed to the RCom-Reliance Jio merger that was announced in December, as well as the impending Idea-Vodafone merger, that is set to be completed by March.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Feb 16: Latest News