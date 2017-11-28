TRAI’s recommendations on Net Neutrality: Here’s how the industry responded

TRAI on Tuesday proposed restrictions on service providers from entering into agreements which lead to discriminatory treatment of content on the Internet. TRAI on Tuesday proposed restrictions on service providers from entering into agreements which lead to discriminatory treatment of content on the Internet.

Telecom regulator TRAI on Tuesday proposed restrictions on service providers from entering into agreements which lead to discriminatory treatment of content on the Internet. TRAI has also suggested a multi-stakeholder body comprising telecom and Internet service providers, content providers, civil society organisation and consumer representatives for monitoring and investigation of violations.

“Service providers should be restricted from entering into any arrangement, agreement or contract by whatever name called, that has the effect of discriminatory treatment based on content,” it said. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has also favoured tweaking of licencing norms of players to ensure that ‘explicit restrictions’ on discrimination in Internet access based on content.

Here is how the industry responded to TRAI’s recommendations on Net Neutrality:

Internet Association of India

Reacting to the TRAI’s recommendations on Net Neutrality, the Internet Association of India (IAMAI) has said that that the recommendations are progressive and are in line with the debates in the industry and user groups that has been raging since the last two years.

For the industry, the recommendations are pragmatic in the sense that it recognizes the requirements of expansion of digital services in the country; when it makes reasonable exceptions for specialised services, reasonable traffic management practices or fulfilling international treaty agreements. Special provisions for IoT, specialised services and CDNs reflect a forward looking recommendation that takes into account the needs of the foreseeable future.

The TRAI provisions are also conducive for nurturing the start-up ecosystem in the country. By preventing larger content/service companies stonewalling emerging services by colluding with ISPs, the TRAI recommendations ensures level playing field in access enabling emerging service providers to reach out to target audiences at same terms with their peers. At the same time, recognition of special sectors like IoT, CDNs ensure that emerging sectors in India will get the necessary regulatory cover for developing their services. The tech startups in India are working in the most cutting edge technologies and services. The recommendations give due recognition to the special needs of such services in terms of exceptions.

The recommendations come as a great boost for improving ease of doing business and will aid inviting investments in digital businesses in India. According to IAMAI, for the consumers, these recommendations, read in continuance with the earlier position on Differential Pricing, bring the entire debate on Net Neutrality to its logical conclusion. The debate of net neutrality was about the freedom and choice of access for end users. By bringing all possible agencies of the ecosystem under the ambit of net neutrality with special provisioning that prevents collusive pricing of services (or bundled services), TRAI has ensured that customers are not coerced into walled gardens setup with collusions between different agencies of the digital ecosystem.

Therefore, internet in India unlike possibly in the US or China, is going to be ‘free and open’ upholding the democratic principles of our country. However, the government needs to act with speed on these recommendations. The TRAI position on differential pricing had a sunset clause of 2 years which is fast coming to an end. Thus, according to IAMAI, these recommendations should be adopted at the earliest, or else all the above mentioned benefits will be lost.

Cellular Operators Association of India

COAI, and its members are currently reviewing TRAI’s recommendations issued today on Net Neutrality (NN). The recommendations are principally in agreement with the industry submissions regarding the narrow issue of Net Neutrality, as encompassing, no paid prioritization, no throttling, no fast lanes, while allowing network management, etc. We are at the same time disappointed that the authority did not adopt the industry recommendation to have a wider approach to Net Neutrality, where issues of OTT players, definition of NN to include issues around connecting the next 1 billion unconnected users, national development priorities, etc., were not considered.

Inclusion of IoT remains a huge concern, and we will need to look closely at this. A Committee to review and decide on network management violations is unnecessarily bureaucratic, and not in keeping with light touch regulation or the ease of doing business. The DoT is already well positioned to investigate any violation of license conditions and it already has all the necessary enforcement mechanisms in place hence such a heavy handed approach is not necessary, as is, now being proposed by TRAI.

Moreover at a time, when globally, countries are adopting a more market oriented, and market driven approach to NN in order to not stifle development, innovation, proliferation and growth of the Internet, we believe TRAI should have adopted a light touch approach to NN.

COAI is reviewing the recommendations closely, and will arrive at a more comprehensive view once this review is complete.

Harsh Walia, Associate Partner, Khaitan & Co.

“In line with its previous stand, TRAI has upheld the idea of a free and open internet. It has suggested amendments to the existing telecom license agreements which will make the regime for non-discriminatory treatment of content robust. TRAI has recommended same provisions for all licensees permitted to provide internet access services i.e. UASL, CMTS, UL, ISP and VNO so that there is uniformity in its implementation and no loop holes are left. It has also recommended certain exceptions to the applicability of non-discriminatory principles if they fall within the meaning of specialized services (which broadly means services where optimization is necessary to meet specific quality of service requirements). It may be important to state that while prescribing non-discriminatory principles, TRAI has taken care to recognize and acknowledge that telecom service providers need to carry reasonable traffic management practices for delivering IP traffic on best efforts and has therefore not framed regulations to specify reasonable traffic management as yet.

Surprisingly, all IoT services are not excluded from the principle of non-discrimination, but only those that will fall within the ambit of specialised services to the satisfaction of DoT. The IoT players not providing critical services may find it onerous, if DoT accepts this recommendation.

Further, TRAI has excluded content delivery networks (CDN) from the purview of restrictions on non-discriminatory treatment and have targeted only internet access service providers at the moment. While this provides a considerable relief to providers of CDN services, it puts TSPs in a precarious position, if this recommendation is accepted by DoT.”

