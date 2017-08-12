Telecom ‘cartelisation’ case: CCI stand on probe to continue till Monday

On Friday, arguments proceeded on the issue of whether the Bombay High Court had jurisdiction to hear this matter. On Friday, arguments proceeded on the issue of whether the Bombay High Court had jurisdiction to hear this matter.

The Bombay High Court on Friday said that the statement made by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) with regard to the probe in the cartelisation will continue till next Monday. CCI had earlier said before the court that it would not proceed with investigation into allegations of cartelisation against Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular.

A division bench headed by Justice Anoop Mohta was hearing petitions filed by the telecom companies who had challenged the CCI’s decision to investigate into Reliance Jio’s allegations of cartelisation along with a similar petition filed by industry body COAI (Cellular Operators Association of India)

Appearing for Idea Cellular, senior Counsel Darius Khambata argued that since the order is for investigation which would take place all across the country including Mahahrashtra, “the cause of action is here (Maharashtra) since Idea Cellular had the largest subscriber base in Maharashtra. “My rights will be infringed in the State of Mahahrashtra,” he added

Khambata further argued that various central government orders were challenged in the Bombay High Court.

Meanwhile, senior counsel Harish Salve appearing for Reliance Jio argued against the matter being heard by the Bombay High Court. He said that one of the reasons for the matter not being filed before the Delhi High Court was that as it had refused to interfere in a similar matter.

Moreover, Vodafone had already filed a similar matter related to this issue before the Delhi High Court and therefore the matter should be heard by Delhi High Court. Senior counsel Shreehari Aney appearing for CCI said that, “The order by CCI is to find out what the business is about. …”

