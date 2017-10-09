TCL Alcatel users to get 20GB free 4G data on Reliance Jio: Here’s how it works

TCL Alcatel today announced its association with Reliance Jio, that will allow owners of Alcatel devices to benefit with upto 20 GB free 4G data. TCL Alcatel today announced its association with Reliance Jio, that will allow owners of Alcatel devices to benefit with upto 20 GB free 4G data.

TCL Alcatel today announced its association with Reliance Jio, that will allow owners of Alcatel devices to benefit with upto 20 GB free 4G data. The offer is open to Alcatel customers on a recharge of Rs 309 or above. Each recharge will provide a 5 GB additional data voucher to the users, which can be availed for four consecutive recharges.

To activate the offer, a customer should open the MyJioApp and click the ‘My Vouchers’ section. In this section, the user must click ‘View Voucher’, and follow up with ‘Recharge’ and ‘Recharge my number’. The customer will be notified of the same.

This offer is valid on limited mobiles like Pixi 4 -5 , Pixi 4-6, TCL 560, TCL 562 + VR, A3,10”, PIXI 4-7 4G. TCL says it will be made available on soon-to-be launched smartphones like U5HD, A5 LED and A7 as well.

“The Indian consumer is very conscious when it comes to the value proposition of the products they purchase. Our vision is to provide premium experience of smart devices at an affordable price. Our association with Jio is the result of our constant pursuit to provide the additional benefit to our customers”, said Praveen Valecha, Regional Director, TCL Alcatel India.

Reliance Jio has tied up with other players like Xiaomi, OPPO, vivo, etc in the past to offer extra data to consumers as well. With other brands, the process for getting extra data is the same. The extra voucher for 5GB or 10GB data has to be activated via the MyJioApp.

