Tata Sky changes prices for channel packs: Here are revised prices, lists

Tata Sky has made changes to 25 of its packs in terms of pricing and addition/removal of channels. These packs do not belong to a specific price range but instead span all the packs from the cheapest ones to the premium packs that the company has to offer. The changes were first spotted by TelecomTalk.

Most of the packs that have been revised are regional packs focusing on specific languages. The changes include increment/reduction in the prices of the plans and addition/removal of select channels from the plans.

List of plans that have been changed include the Gujarati Regional pack, Tamil Family Sports pack, Telugu Family Sports pack, Kannada Family Sports, Telugu Family Sports HD, Kannada Family Sports HD, Malayalam Family Sports HD, Tamil Family Kids Sports, Tamil Premium Sports English, Telugu Premium Sports and English, Tamil Telugu Basic, Malayalam Basic, Telugu Kannada Basic, Tamil Regional HD, Hindi Starter, Hindi Starter HD and Kannada Smart Plan.

The Gujarati Regional pack earlier costed Rs 7, which after the changes being made costs Rs 8.49 and instead of four channels provides five. The Tamil Family Sports pack earlier was priced at Rs 267 for 77 channels, now costs Rs 254.27 for 76 channels.

Some packs have also seen a reduction in prices and an increase in the channel count like the Telugu Family Sports pack. The Telugu Family Sports pack now costs Rs 282 after a Rs 3 price reduction and offers an additional channel taking the channel count from 74 to 75.

It is yet unknown if the people who had earlier subscribed to these channel packages will remain within the older bundle or will they be migrated to the newer ones.