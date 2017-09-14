Tablet shipment in India continues to dip in Q2

The shipment of Tablet PCs recorded a decline of 11 per cent over the previous quarter in India – with just 0.68 million shipments in the second quarter of 2017, a new report said on Wednesday. According to market intelligence firm CMR India, Indian market recorded 29 per cent year-on-year decline for the second quarter of this year.

However, in this falling Tablet market, Datawind continued to lead with 27 per cent marketshare, followed by iBall at second place with a marketshare of 16 per cent. Lenovo and Samsung with 14 per cent marketshare each ranked third.

“Just like the smartphone market is moving towards 4G, we can see the same trend in the Tablet market. The demand for SIM-enabled devices will continue to grow, while WiFi enabled devices will continue to see demand from the student community,” said Menka Kumari, Analyst at CMR India, in a statement.

The report further revealed that 4G, 2G and WiFi-based tablets witnessed sequential increase of 8 per cent, 17 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively, in the second quarter of current year in terms of unit shipments. However, 3G-based tablets logged a sharp decline of 19 per cent during the same period.

Also, Android continued to remain the preferred operating system choice with 90 per cent marketshare while iOS marketshare remained steady at 10 per cent. The report predicted that phablets could be the next wave in the country and will devour the marketshare of tablets, owing to their cheap prices and the latest technologies they are embedded with.

