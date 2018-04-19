Supreme Court website hacked, Brazilian group suspected behind attack

The Supreme Court of India’s website was reportedly hacked by a Brazilian group. This is the message that was posted on the website. The Supreme Court of India’s website was reportedly hacked by a Brazilian group. This is the message that was posted on the website.

The Supreme Court of India’s website was reportedly hacked by a Brazilian group. The site currently shows it is under maintenance. According to a report by Live Law, the website was allegedly hacked by a Brazilian hacking group. The screenshot shows the Supreme Court website with “hackeado por HighTech Brazil HackTeam” written all over it. Another report in The Hindu confirmed that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY) also acknowledged that the website was hacked.

The screenshot with the message is being shared on social media sites like Twitter as well. The message also appears to have a picture of a Cannabis leaf with code in its. The message also had lines written in Portuguese, which translate to ‘I love you, beautiful little girl, best friend I ever had and smile my little girl,’ based on the Google Translate app.

Currently, the Supreme Court website is not accessible. The Hindu report also quoted a ministry spokesperson as saying that Cert-IN has advised Supreme Court on the steps to be taken. Cert-In is the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team. The Supreme Court website went down moments after the court had delivered its verdict in the case of judge Loya’s death.

Earlier this month, websites of home, defence, law and labour ministries went down in a suspected cyber attack. However, senior officials at the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team attributed this to a “technical configuration issue”.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd