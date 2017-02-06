Super Bowl: Intel Shooting Star drones light up Lady Gaga’s halftime performance

At the end of Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show, Intel ran a 10-second spot where the drones transformed from the Pepsi logo into the Intel logo. At the end of Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show, Intel ran a 10-second spot where the drones transformed from the Pepsi logo into the Intel logo.

Houston’s skyline lit up with hundreds of Intel drones during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI halftime show at NRG Stadium on Sunday, as Lady Gaga belted out her hit numbers on stage. Three hundred Intel Shooting Star drones were seen doing aerial acrobatics above the stadium’s retractable rooftop with syncronised precision. This makes it the ‘first-ever drone integration during a televised event and a Super Bowl’.

The drones added colour to Gaga’s performance with multiple formations, which included twinkling stars, red and blue moving stars, American flag and and Pepsi logo. According to Intel, its Shooting Star drones are a new type of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The devices are specifically designed for entertainment purposes. Each quadcopter drone packs LEDs, creating over four billion colour combinations. At the end of Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show, Intel ran a 10-second spot where the drones transformed from the Pepsi logo into the Intel logo.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

“Lady Gaga and the Super Bowl creative team wanted to pull off something that had never been done before and we were able to combine Intel drone innovation with her artistry to pull off a truly unique experience,” Josh Walden, senior vice president and general manager, New Technology Group, Intel said in a press statement.

According to a report in The Wired, each drone is a foot long and weighs around eight ounces. They are made of foam and plastic. “Each drone communicates wirelessly with a central computer to execute its dance routine, oblivious to what the hundreds of machines around it are doing,” the report explains. This is one of the biggest drone shows by Intel, seen by close to 160 million global audience.

Given the large number of drones involved in the show, the performance needed meticulous planning. Intel began preparations early in December to put on a brief show on Sunday. However, this was not the first time when drones were used in such large numbers. A similar synchronised drone show was organised in November last year for Disney, by the same Intel drone squad. The ‘Starbright Holiday Drone Show’ bagged the world record for ‘most unmanned aerial vehicles airborne simultaneously.’

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd