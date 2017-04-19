Spectranet rolls out 100 Mbps fiber broadband service in Noida

Spectranet has rolled out 100 Mbps fiber broadband service in Noida. Users will get 100 Mbps both as upload and download speeds. Spectranet has rolled out 100 Mbps fiber broadband service in Noida. Users will get 100 Mbps both as upload and download speeds.

Spectranet has rolled out 100 Mbps fiber broadband service in Noida. Users will get 100 Mbps as both upload and download speeds. The company will offer 1 Gbps speeds for residential and 10 Gbps for business customers. The broadband plans start at Rs 1,199. Spectranet has started to roll out its broadband services in Sector-93. Spectranet currently offers 100Mbps speed plans at Rs 1,849, Rs 1,549 and Rs 1,349 apart from the Rs 1,199 plan.

“Noida being an important industrial hub, it was our natural choice to begin our foray into the Uttar Pradesh markets. With tech-savvy residents who have a preference for quality services, we are ushering in the third age of connectivity across India. This age is device agnostic where content and experience is completely seamless and replicable between devices, where scalability, availability and affordability of high-speed broadband services is the fundamental driving force. Fibre Optic is the backbone of this phenomenon,” said Udit Mehrotra, Managing Director & CEO, Spectranet.

Spectranet claims to be the first 100 per cent Optic Fiber Cable (OFC) based Internet Service Provider in India. It offers data at speeds up to 250 Mbps to business users. Spectranet broadband fiber network is available in eight cities including Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai and Bangalore.

Reliance Jio has already said it will launch Jio fiber service soon, starting from Mumbai. The company is expected to offer high-speed Internet at up to 1 Gbps speeds. With Jio fiber, users will be able to stream and play high-definition games with multiple players and buffer 4K videos easily.

