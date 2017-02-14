Sony ‘Pikachu’ spotted on GFXBench, sports mid-end specs: Report

According to the benchmark listing, Sony Pikachu packs fairly modest hardware internals. (Image credit: Reuters) According to the benchmark listing, Sony Pikachu packs fairly modest hardware internals. (Image credit: Reuters)

A new Sony smartphone with the codename ‘Pikachu’ has just been spotted at GFXBench. First spotted by GSM Arena, the listing reveals the smartphone packs fairly modest hardware internals

The phone is equipped with a 5-inch HD (720p) display and will be powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6757 processor (Helio P20). On top of that, it comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. On the camera front, Sony Pikachu will feature a 21-megapixel rear camera, while the front camera stands at 7-megapixels. Both cameras support full HD recording. The device runs Android Nougat out of the box.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

It is worth noting that benchmarks can be easily faked, and its hard to verify the validity of the smartphone through these benchmarking sites. Since GFXBench does not offer too many details, we aren’t sure whether or not Sony Pikachu will become a commercial product. However, we do know that the leaked smartphone could well be the Sony G3112 (G311X) or Sony G3221 (G32XX). Both smartphones were leaked previously and are said to feature MediaTek’s Helio P20 chipset.

Also read: Sony to announce new Xperia flagship smartphone at MWC 2017

Sony’s smartphone division has struggled to make an impact on the market, but the company isn’t shied way from launching multiple devices every year. The good news is that Sony has already confirmed a media event for Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. If reports are to be believed, the company will allegedly release at least five smartphones, and there are many rumours that speculate on their specs. No word on price and availability yet, but if rumours are true, we might not have to wait for too long for these details to be confirmed by Sony.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd