Snap’s new hardware product could be a drone: Report

Snapchat’s parent company Snap is working on a new hardware product, which happens to be a drone. According to a report in New York Times that quotes people briefed about the project, Snap’s drone will take overhead pictures as well as shoot videos to make visual data available to the company. “It is unclear when or if Snap’s drone would become available to consumers,” the report says.

The report comes ahead of Snap’s IPO (initial public offering) filing. Snap has priced its IPO of 200 million non-voting shares at $17 each and the company is expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol “SNAP.”

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, has already said his is a camera company. Snapchat was never about typing, the phone’s camera is its main focus. Snap filed its IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission early February, in which the company said, “We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way that people live and communicate.” The fact that the company changed its name to Snap from Snapchat makes its quite clear it wants to explore other arenas as well.

Snap launched its first hardware product called Spectacles in September. The $130 sunglasses have a 115-degree wide angle camera lens that shoots 10-second videos. The idea with the drone seems to be the same. Visual data or pictures are at the base of Snapchat app and the company can do so much more in that area with a drone. Spiegel believes we’re at the beginning of what cameras can do. Snap’s new drone experiment gives us a sneak peak in to the innovations that the company could come up with in the future.

Snap’s IPO is one of the most anticipated for a technology company since Twitter’s stock market debut in 2013. Snapchat has 158 million daily active users, most of whom are people in their teens, 20s and early 30s.

