Snapdeal will now home-deliver Reliance Jio SIM cards: All you need to know

Still can’t get hold of a Jio SIM card? Snapdeal has an offer for you. The e-commerce site will now home-deliver Reliance Jio SIM cards. The offer is valid for select customers. Snapdeal, in a statement, revealed the company will choose their premium customer base and send out an e-mail to them for the offer. Users who get the mail from Snapdeal can click on the given link to enter their details and set up time at which they want the SIM to be delivered to them.

“Jio partners will deliver Jio SIMs with the JIO Welcome offer (free data, voice calls till March) at the door step of customers at the scheduled time,” Snapdeal’s statement reads. The e-KYC verification of the customer will be done at that time itself. Users, who want to get Reliance Jio SIM home-delivered must have a 4G-enabled handset, and a local Aadhaar Card number.

Snapdeal’s offer comes at a time when Reliance Jio has extended free voice calling, video, data and the full bouquet of Jio applications absolutely free until March 31, 2017 as a part of company’s ‘Jio Happy New Year’ offer. And Snapdeal wants to make it easier for customers to get Jio SIM card. Reliance Jio, which is one of the fastest growing technology company, has reached 52 million customers across 28 states of India on its 4G LTE wireless broadband network.

Interestingly, Snapdeal recently launched its ‘Cash@Home’ service to cash in on demonetisation as well. The service allows customers to order cash and have it delivered to them at their doorstep. Snapdeal is calling the new service as a goodwill gesture to users, allowing for easier access to cash without the hassle of queuing up at banks or ATMs.