Here is how to get Rs 2,000 home delivered via Snapdeal

Snapdeal will be using the cash it receives during Cash on Delivery (CoD) to provide other users with cash Snapdeal will be using the cash it receives during Cash on Delivery (CoD) to provide other users with cash

Still facing a cash crunch following demonetisation? Snapdeal has you covered. The Indian e-commerce major has announced today the launch of a new service, dubbed ‘Cash@Home’ that will allow customers to order cash and have it delivered to them at their doorstep.

Snapdeal is calling the new service as a goodwill gesture to users, allowing for easier access to cash without the hassle of queuing up at banks or ATMs. Snapdeal will be using the cash it receives during Cash on Delivery (CoD) to provide other users with cash. A user can now request Rs 2,000 with every booking and will be able to pay for it using an ATM card from any bank. Snapdeal adds that ‘customers are not obliged to order anything else to access this new facility’.

Snapdeal will be charging Re 1 as convenience fee that will be paid through FreeCharge or through your debit card at the time of booking the service.

Speaking about the service, Rohit Bansal, Co-founder, Snapdeal said “At Snapdeal, we aim to be the marketplace that seamlessly services every customer need. As the country transitions to a more digitally enabled economy, we’ve launched a series of timely initiatives – from wallet and card on delivery, to extending FreeCharge partnerships to smoothen this transition. The launch of the cash on demand service is intended to further help our consumers tide over any cash crunch that they might face in addressing their daily needs.”

Cash@Home is already live in Gurgaon and Bangalore and will be extended to other major cities in the coming days, with the operative details to be updated as per user feedback and availability of currency notes.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd