Snapchat’s patent reveals big Augmented Reality plans

Snapchat’s patent, published by the US Patent and Trademark Office, talks about seamlessly integrating Augmented Reality (AR) in real world scenarios. The technology uses GPS or similar system to determine a user’s location. After they’ve clicked a picture of a real world scenario (park for example), the technology then matches these images against its own set of image database to place digital objects in real world pictures.

The pre-programmed digital pictures are put in such a way that they look realistic and match the background of real world images. Pictures cam be clicked using AR glasses or helmet as well as smartphone camera app.

“For example, video images of a wall output on a display of a device may be enhanced with display details that are not present on the wall, but that are generated to appear as if they are on the wall by an augmented reality system,” the patent reads.

Super-imposing digital images that look seamlessly integrated in to real world images isn’t easy. It requires a “complex mix” of matching image capture information with AR image database and super-imposing them in a way that output matches the intent with which the picture was taken.

AR is the way forward for most social media platforms, with companies looking to do a lot more using camera app. At the F8 developer conference, Facebook showcased how it wants to make AR available across platforms, especially the camera. Snapchat's camera already has had AR-style lenses for sometime.

