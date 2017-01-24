Snapchat updates publisher guidelines, says no to explicit images on ‘Discover’

Snapchat rolled out Discover in 2015, and it views content differently as compared to other social media platforms. Snapchat rolled out Discover in 2015, and it views content differently as compared to other social media platforms.

Snapchat is cracking down on ‘questionable content’ that appears on its Discover tab by introducing new guidelines for publishers. According to a report in New York Times, the messaging app has chalked out specific guidelines which stop publishers from posting explicit or nude pictures on Discover as well as give out external links that can lead users to websites with fake news etc.

The move comes as Snapchat’s parent company Snap is gearing for its initial public offering. The report quoted Rachel Racusen, a spokeswoman for the company, who said “The changes aim to “empower our editorial partners to do their part to keep Snapchat an informative, factual and safe environment for everyone.”

Mashable quoted Snap which told the site, company’s new guidelines for publishers “prohibit sensitive content, including profanity, overly sexualized content, and violent content.” Snapchat wants to make sure publishers don’t put out a misleading photo and click-bait title, and then have a story that links to something else.

Snapchat rolled out Discover in 2015, and the company says it sees content differently as compared to other social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. “We count on editors and artists, not clicks and shares, to determine what’s important,” is what team Snapchat said in a blogpost.

Snapchat’s Discover has content from media partners such as DailyMail, BuzzFeed, Vice, Cosmopolitan, Fusions, MTV etc and it works with a team of editors from these organisations to create special daily editions with content geared for consumption on the mobile app.

According to the report, Snap has upgraded its guidelines with four key updates. This includes more control over what goes in tile or cover image, use of highly ‘sexualised bodies’ is now also banned, and there are new rules for longform content. Snapchat now requires publishers to show a warning before pushing out violent content on Discover.

It also planning to roll out a new tool that will restrict access of specific content to users below the age of 18. The ‘age-gating’ feature will be made available to advertisers next month.

Snapchat has grown very quickly as a social media platform since it was launched in 2012. The service has over 150 million daily active users and more than 100 million users browse through content on Discover every month. According to the NYT report, Snapchat has mandated that all images and headlines be appropriate for an audience as young as 13 years old.

