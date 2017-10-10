Snapchat global outage hits users

Millions of users across the world, especially in Europe and the US were left snapped when the popular photo-sharing app Snapchat crashed globally for several hours. (File Photo) Millions of users across the world, especially in Europe and the US were left snapped when the popular photo-sharing app Snapchat crashed globally for several hours. (File Photo)

Millions of users across the world, especially in Europe and the US were left snapped when the popular photo-sharing app Snapchat crashed globally for several hours. According to independent website Down Detector that monitors web outages, thousands of users reported problems with sending snaps, receiving snaps login issues and connection problems late on Monday, Evening Standard reported.

This comes at a crucial time for the social networking platform, which wants to transform user experience by introducing shows mad exclusively and live streamed on Snapchat, as well as with its ‘Discover Stories’ feature. The entry into storytelling by the photo sharing app has raised the stakes of Stories across platforms, especially their rivals Instagram.

Snapchat acknowledged the technical glitch on its support page on Twitter early on Tuesday, saying the company is aware of the issue and looking into it. Some users went to Twitter and shared their frustration.

“I’ve been sending people abuse on Snapchat for not replying to me only to discover it’s down. Oops?” one user tweeted. “Snapchat just went down. I can literally feel the panic of a thousand generations in my bones. #snapchat,” another user posted.

Snapchat currently has 166 million users globally, and regular users spend over 30 minutes a day on the platform.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App