Smartphone app can predict disease risk based on health inputs

A new smartphone app, developed by a Gurgaon-based start-up, can provide ‘smart reports’ that may predict the user’s risk of diseases and expose hidden disorders based on their symptoms and lifestyle inputs. The app, called Healthians, allows users to log their basic body vitals like blood pressure, weight and sugar levels as well as maintain a depository of all their test reports for future reference.

The app then analyses the data for abnormal parameters, and recommends the future course of required action, including suitable medical specialist to consult and additional tests, if needed. “With pathology checkups, understanding a medical report and its implications on one’s health has always been a challenge,” said Deepak Sahni, CEO and Founder of Healthians.

“With the Healthians app, this difficulty is addressed and people can now at a click of a button get deep insights into their health,” Sahni told PTI. The smart report feature helps uncover latent diseases and predict risk of future ones and to expose any latent ones.

It recommends lifestyle and dietary changes based on the user’s investigations, symptoms and lifestyle inputs. Patients will be able to review their medical conditions and reach their treatment goals much faster, dramatically lowering the risks of serious health complications.

“The smart report is meant to empower users with a fore-knowledge of possible health risks and to effectively manage chronic diseases,” said Sahni. “Any decision regarding our health is best taken in an informed manner. Healthians app is exactly that channel of reliable information,” he added.

Diseases are predicted based on the patients’ health check-up report values of different parameters along with their age, lifestyle habits, symptoms and family medical history, Sahni said. Along with symptoms we take lifestyle habits, age, gender and patients medical history into account to eliminate the chances of making a wrong diagnosis, he said.

To ensure any such misinterpretations, free doctor and dietician consultation is provided. We give a clear disclaimer to the user that these are system generated recommendations only. For an accurate diagnosis, user is encouraged to visit a particular specialist.

