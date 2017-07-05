Skype Lite gets Aadhaar integration: Here’s how to use

Microsoft Skype Lite has been integrated with Aadhaar. Microsoft Skype Lite has been integrated with Aadhaar.

Microsoft Skype Lite has been integrated with Aadhaar, the company announced in a blog post. The latest version of Skype Lite supports Aadhaar integration, which can be used to verify users’ identity online, and help them communicate more securely with others. “For example, you may wish to make a Skype Lite call to an important business client or government representative – by using Aadhaar, both parties can verify their identity at the beginning of the call to prevent impersonation fraud,” reads the post.

Microsoft says that Skype will not store any Aadhaar information as users personal information is securely encrypted. Skype Lite users can request for Aadhaar verification of contacts they’re chatting with over a video call. To confirm identity, they’ll need to click on the ‘Verify Aadhaar identity’ and then enter their 12-digit Aadhaar number.

Finally, users can authenticate with a one-time password sent via SMS. Users can choose to share their Aadhaar information with the other person to confirm their identity. “You’ll still get the same great Skype Lite experience during the call and once you’ve finished speaking, both parties will see the Aadhaar verification captured as an event within the conversation,” the post added.

Skype Lite was launched in India in February at Future Decoded India event. It is a lighter, more data friendly version of the video calling app, and is only be available in India. The app has been built by the Hyderabad development centre of Microsoft. Skype Lite with Aadhaar integration can be downloaded by Android users from the Play Store.

