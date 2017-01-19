Sharing information key to ensure cyber security: Experts

Cyber conflict will anyhow increase in the future as well as the complexity and penetration of malware. Cyber conflict will anyhow increase in the future as well as the complexity and penetration of malware.

Sharing information relating to cyber breach with other countries can help tackle the threat of cyber crime which is increasing in the age of fast-growing use of internet and technology, cyber experts said on Thursday.

Cyber conflict will anyhow increase in the future as well as the complexity and penetration of malware. By cooperating with each other, data can be kept safe and secure and these threats can be kept at bay, Gulshan Rai, National Cyber Security Co-ordinator, today said during a conference on ‘Cyber Security: The Internet of risks’ at the Raisina Dialogue here.

“The more we will share information regarding any cyber breach or theft with cooperating countries or different stakeholders, the more we will be prepared and equipped with dealing such threats in the age of information technology and fast-increasing internet connectivity. We have to be transparent in sharing information,” Rai said.

He asserted that tackling cyber crime and threat is, however, very challenging task and more complex one. The security of data is of prime importance.

“It needs greater attention as those indulged in cyber attacks are much more advanced and fast in carrying out their task. Attackers are evolving themselves,” Rai said.

Uri Rosenthal, Special envoy for cyberspace, ministry of foreign affairs, the Netherlands, said that “Internet is all about trust. We have to also focus on the need of developing a mechanism where cyber security can be ensured”.

The defencive capabilities must be strong enough so that authorities can retaliate in the event of cyber breach.

“It is not only the responsibility of the government to ensure cyber security but private sectors and NGOs must also pay enough attention in this direction. There is an urgent need to address the problems in the way of cyber security,” Rosenthal said.

He said that cyber attacks may come from anywhere, be it a private organisation, state actor or non-state actor.

“When it comes to ensuring cyber security, it is not only about the technicalities but cooperation is also required,” Rosenthal said, adding that China should open its internet on global level.

Chris Painter, cyber coordinator, department of state, the US, said that cyber security is not only related to internet and technologies but also related to the national security of a country, hence, it requires greater attention.

Li Yan, Vice Professor at China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, also highlighted the risks relating to the internet and cyber security and said public private partnership can play a key role in ensuring cyber security.

Patricia Lewis, Research Director, International Security, Chatham House, the UK said ensuring cyber security requires much larger attention as merely making legislations in this regard will not serve the purpose.

“There is a need to create a culture in terms of cyber security. We need to inform each other in the event of a cyber breach as greater cooperation can save us from manychallenges.

“Cyber security should also be cost effective otherwise small and medium enterprises or organisations would not be able to afford its cost and hence, cyber security would be at risk. We have to recognise what is at stake and what is important when it comes to cyber security, only then we would be able to take better decisions in this regard,” Lewis said.

She said that ensuring cyber security includes knowing what a crime is in the cyber world and protecting the citizens from cyber attackers.

When asked about the challenges of cyber terrorism, Rai said that the issue is complex and needs to be taken cautiously while dealing with it.

It is easy to shut down such accounts promoting terrorism using social media platform. There are issues while scanning data as about 70 per cent traffic on the internet is encrypted. So, the action has to be in accordance with the law of the land, Rai added.