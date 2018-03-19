Self-driving Uber car kills pedestrian in Arizona

A fleet of Uber’s Ford Fusion self-driving cars are shown during a demonstration of the self-driving automotive technology in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US September 13, 2016. Reuters A fleet of Uber’s Ford Fusion self-driving cars are shown during a demonstration of the self-driving automotive technology in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US September 13, 2016. Reuters

A woman in Arizona died on early Monday in a deadly crash by a self-driving Uber vehicle which appears to be a first known death of a person hit by an autonomous vehicle. The woman was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The Uber vehicle having a human safety driver was in autonomous mode when it struck the woman the Tempe police said in a statement, adding that no passengers were in the vehicle at that time.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, the company in a statement said, “Our hearts go out to the victim’s family. We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident.” The company had also suspended testing of all of its self-driving cars in Tempe, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto.

