Sansui Horizon 1 with 4G VoLTE support launched in India at Rs 3999

Japanese company Sansui has come with a new budget smartphone called Horizon 1. The phone is priced at Rs. 3,999 and will be exclusively made available through Flipkart.

Spec-wise, the Horizon 1 sports a 4.5-inch (480×854 pixels) FWVGA display with 218 ppi pixel density. The device is powered by a 1.3GHz Spreadtrum SC982 quad-core processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory which can be further expanded via a microSD card slot (up to 64GB). The smartphone is backed by a 2000mAh battery, and connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, an GPS.

On the camera front, Sansui Horizon 1 features a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera with autofocus and 30fps video recording. At the front, there is a 3.2-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. What’s more, the Sansui-made handset also comes with a panic button that sends a distress signal in case of an emergency.

The phone is available in Black and White colour options. It measures at 136.6×68.7×9.75 mm and weighs in around 126 grams. Plus, Sansui is also giving away 1 year of warranty for the device and 6 months protection on accessories.

Of course, Sansui is not gunning for Samsung or Micromax’s place atop the low-end segment. This phone is an ordinary looking device, and the specifications aren’t great either. However, if you are ready to stretch your budget a bit, you can get a smartphone way better than the Horizon 1. Priced at Rs. 5,999, Xiaomi Redmi 4A is a decent option, featuring a 5-inch HD display, Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB RAM and a 3120mAh battery.

