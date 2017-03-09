SanDisk launches Extreme Pro, Extreme Go USB drives and Ultra micro-SD cards

The SanDisk Extreme GO starts from 64GB The SanDisk Extreme GO starts from 64GB

SanDisk has launched its new Extreme Pro and Extreme Go USB 3.1 flash drives and 256GB Sandisk Ultra micro SD cards in India. The new devices clearly indicate that large storage is clearly not a factor of a large HDD anymore and small pen drives and micro-SD cards can easily handle large numbers now.

The new Sandisk Extreme Pro comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options and have a maximum read speed of 420 MB/s. The Extreme Go series is available in 68 and 126GB options and has maximum speeds of 200 MB/S. Both these USBs are aimed at the emerging 4K segment and promise transfer of a full UltraHD movie in under 40 seconds. The drives are both USB 3.1 generation 2 and come with SanDisk SecureAccess software.

The new SanDisk Extreme PRO USB 3.1 Solid State Flash Drive will be available in 128GB and 256GB capacities at Rs 8,490 and Rs 13,990 respectively while the SanDisk Extreme Go USB 3.1 Flash Drive will be available in 64GB and 128GB capacities at Rs 3,990 and Rs 5,990 respectively.

The SanDisk Ultra micro SD 256GB card are Class 10 and offer up to 95MB/S speeds and are good for up to 1608 minutes of UHD video according to the company. The SanDisk Ultra microSD card with A1 is compatible with the SanDisk Memory Zone app for Android and will be available from April 1 for Rs 18,990.

Rajesh Gupta, Country Manager of SanDisk India and SAARC Retail Sales and Marketing, Western Digital Corporation, said SanDisk cards are at the center of more than two billion consumer devices, and “now with this A1 card, we’re proud to play a significant role in continuing to advance the trusted format.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd