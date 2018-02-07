Samsung’s ISOCELL Dual software solution to bring dual cameras on budget mobiles

Samsung’s proprietary ISOCELL Dual software solution brings support for dual camera features such as refocusing (bokeh) and low light shooting (LLS) in budget mobiles. Samsung’s proprietary ISOCELL Dual software solution brings support for dual camera features such as refocusing (bokeh) and low light shooting (LLS) in budget mobiles.

Samsung has unveiled a ISOCELL Dual software solution that will enable dual cameras in mid as well as entry-level smartphones. Samsung’s proprietary software technology brings support for features such as refocusing (bokeh) and low light shooting (LLS) in budget mobiles. The total dual camera solution by the South Korean technology giant will simplify the process of integrating dual cameras in low-end mobiles, and offer camera features that are currently limited to premium smartphones.

“Dual cameras are delivering new and exciting photo-taking experiences on mobile devices. Samsung’s total solution for ISOCELL Dual will make our customers’ product development process easier, allowing them to bring the most optimized dual camera features to a wider range of consumers,” said Ben K. Hur, vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics in a press statement.

Integrating dual cameras in smartphones require optimisation between original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and vendors that develop the sensors and algorithm software. Samsung’s total dual camera solution is said to reduce the optimisation difficulties and accelerate development of dual camera smartphones. The refocusing feature will be available for smartphones having 13MP+5MP sensors, while LLS will be enabled by a set of two 8MP sensors.

Samsung Galaxy J7+ is the first mid-range smartphone by the company to sport dual rear camera setup. The Galaxy J7+ was unveiled in Thailand in September last year at TBH 12,900 (or approx Rs 24,829). It features a combination of 13MP primary sensor (f.17 aperture) and a 5MP secondary sensor (f 1.9 aperture) at the back. When paired together they can be used to create a bokeh shot. There’s a 16MP (f/1.9 aperture) shooter on the front for taking selfies. Samsung is yet to announce the availability of the Galaxy J7+ in India.

