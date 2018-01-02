Samsung will lead premium TV shipments in 2018

Samsung is estimated to have sold 151,800 units of TVs (75-inches and larger) in the third quarter of 2017 (File Photo) Samsung is estimated to have sold 151,800 units of TVs (75-inches and larger) in the third quarter of 2017 (File Photo)

The global market for premium televisions sized 75-inches and above is set to rise sharply in 2018, led by South Korean tech major Samsung Electronics Co, industry data showed on Tuesday.

According to the data compiled by industry tracker IHS Markit, the global sales of such televisions was anticipated to reach 1.69 million units in 2018, rising sharply from 1.15 million units estimated for 2017, Yonhap New Agency reported.

“While the global TV market’s growth remains sluggish due to the expanding penetration of smartphones, the sales of premium TVs are still gradually increasing,” an industry insider said.

“Samsung Electronics’ strategy to focus on products 75-inches and larger seems to be effective,” the industry insider added.

Samsung is estimated to have sold 151,800 units of TVs (75-inches and larger) in the third quarter, followed by Japan-based Sony Corp with 79,700 units and Samsung’s smaller South Korean rival LG Electronics Inc. with 34,900 units, IHS Markit data showed.

Industry data showed products sized 75 inches and over accounted for 8.1 per cent of Samsung’s combined TV sales in the third quarter of 2017, up from 3.2 per cent posted in the first quarter.

