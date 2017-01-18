Samsung to supply Exynos processors for Audi vehicles

Samsung will start supplying Volkswagen’s Audi with Exynos processors for the carmaker’s infotainment system. (Source: AP ) Samsung will start supplying Volkswagen’s Audi with Exynos processors for the carmaker’s infotainment system. (Source: AP )

Tech giant Samsung Electronics CO Ltd said on Wednesday it will start supplying Volkswagen’s Audi with Exynos processors for the carmaker’s infotainment systems, expanding its chip sales for the auto business.

Samsung said in a statement its Exynos processors will power up to four in-vehicle displays for Audi’s next-generation infotainment system without elaborating on the contract value or what vehicles Audi will use the chips for.

Car Infotainment systems for cars are for displaying information such as navigation and playing audio or video. The systems also increasingly allow drivers to connect their phones to their vehicles. The world’s top maker of smartphones and memory chips has been trying to boost sales of components for automobiles to boost growth. Samsung already supplies memory chips to Audi.

The news comes even as Samsung’s heir apparent faces a possible arrest over bribery charges. A South Korean judge questioned Samsung Group leader Jay Y Lee behind closed doors on Wednesday to decide whether he should be arrested over his alleged role in a corruption scandal that led parliament to impeach President Park Geun-hye.

Lee, 48, in dark overcoat and purple necktie, did not answer questions from reporters on his way into the special prosecutor’s office and then the Seoul Central District Court, where guards stopped journalists at the door. A special prosecutor on Monday said it would seek a warrant to arrest the third-generation leader of the country’s largest conglomerate on suspicion of bribery, embezzlement and perjury.

With Reuters inputs

